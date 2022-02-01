DIMAPUR: The Nagaland Board of School Education will conduct the HSLC Examination 2022 from March 9 to March 22 and HSSLC Examination 2022 from March 8 to March 31 in offline mode by observing the Covid-19 SOPs issued by the government.

The board, in a notification, on Tuesday said the examination routines have been uploaded in its portal www.nbsenl.edu.in.

It also said suitable one-time arrangements will be made for the students who are unable to appear for the examinations on account of being tested positive for Covid-19 or who are symptomatic.

The board also said the school-based Class XI Promotion Examination 2022 will also be conducted in offline mode from April 1 to April 23.

The Class XI Promotion Examination 2022 routine is also uploaded to the board’s portal. Other details regarding this examination will be given later, it added.

The board asked the heads of institutions to share the information with their students.

The Nagaland government on Monday said the Nagaland Board of School Education will be allowed to conduct board examinations for Class X and Class XII offline as per the examination schedule to be decided by the board.