GUWAHATI: Zosangliana from Aizawl in Mizoram has been appointed as observer for the T20 international cricket match between India and Australia, which will be played at Guwahati in Assam.

Notably, Zosangliana is the third match observer from Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) to officiate in an international match.

Earlier, former vice-president of Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Porikshit Dutta was appointed as the observer for the inaugural T20I match of the IDFC First Bank Australia tour of India.

Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati gears up for India vs Australia T20I match

Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati city of Assam is gearing up in full swing for the T20 international cricket match between India and Australia.

The T20 international cricket match between India and Australia will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati city of Assam on November 28.

The T20 match between India and Australia to be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati city of Assam is the third of the ongoing bilateral series.

Both the Indian and Australian teams will arrive in Guwahati, Assam on November 27.

The T20 bilateral series between India and Australia began on November 23 at Vishakhapatanam.

In the November 23 match, India defeated Australia by two wickets with one ball to spare.

The second T20 match of the biletarl series between India and Australia will be played at Thiruvananthapuram on November 26.

The match is slated to take place at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Full squads

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS): Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa