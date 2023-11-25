Guwahati: A man has been arrested for mercilessly assaulting a woman in the middle of the road in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati, Assam.

The incident, which was captured on video and went viral, has sparked outrage and condemnation from across the social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Arup Sarma, a shopkeeper, allegedly assaulted the woman, accusing her of being a thief.

The video shows Sarma repeatedly punching and kicking the woman, who is struggling to defend herself.

Bystanders, instead of intervening, chose to record the incident on their phones.

The police took action only after the video went viral, arresting Sarma and initiating a case against him.

However, the identity of the victim has been kept confidential. It was also not clear if the woman was a thief or was being framed.

An investigation has been initiated by the police.