Guwahati: A man convicted of rape reportedly managed to escape from police in Jorhat, Assam on Friday.

As per reports, the man was admitted to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) after he fell sick following some health-related concerns.

He was taken to the hospital by the jail officials on Friday morning.

However, the convict identified as Brindaban Bora managed to escape from the hospital taking advantage of isolation.

He was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to reports, Bora managed to escape with his handcuffs on.

No statement has yet been issued by the police on how the incident took place.

A source said that an operation to nab the man is on.