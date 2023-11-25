GUWAHATI: The Assam police is mulling to use Chinese weapons that were laid down by militants since the 1990s for training purposes.

The Assam police has, in fact, submitted a proposal to the Assam government in this regard.

The proposal sent by the Assam police states that it plans to use the weapons laid down by the militants, especially those of Chinese origin, for training of recruits.

The weapons, which are still in proper order, will be used for training recruits, On the other hand, those unfit will be destroyed, the Assam police stated in its proposal.

TOI reported that the special branch of the Assam police recently conducted a quality check to identify useable weapons.

It may be mentioned here that the special branch of the Assam police currently has the custody of over 5700 weapons of different categories.

Moreover, it also holds the custody of nearly 34,000 ammunition and approximately 16,000 explosives.

Most of these arms, ammunition and explosives that are in custody of the Assam police, originally belonged to the ULFA rebels.