In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Haryana handed Mizoram a heavy defeat on Monday (October 23).

Haryana beat Mizoram by 95 runs in the 76th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Chasing 154-run target, Mizoram were bundled out for a paltry 58.

For Haryana, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets, giving away just eight runs in 3.5 overs.

Mizoram lost all of its 10 wickets for just 58 runs in 14.5 overs.

Earlier, batting first, Haryana put up a respectable total of 153 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

BRIEF SCORES

Haryana: 153/5 in 20.0 overs

Rohit Sharma 50 (27)

Harshal Patel 30 (26)

Mizoram bowling

Lalhruaimawia Ralte 4-31-2

TC Vanlalremruata 4-25-1

Mizoram: 58/10 in 14.5 overs

Jehu Anderson 16 (14)

Agni Chopra 9 (7)

Haryana bowling

Yuzvendra Chahal 3.5-8-4

Sumit Kumar 4-18-4

ABOUT SYED MUSTAQ ALI TROPHY

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic T20 cricket championship in India, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), among the teams from the Ranji Trophy.

It is named after Indian former test cricketer Syed Mushtaq Ali.

The 2006-2007 inaugural season of this trophy was won by Tamil Nadu under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, and Rohit Sharma scored the first ever T20 century by an Indian in the T20 format, in it.

Mumbai is the current champion and Tamil Nadu is the most successful team of the tournament, winning it thrice.