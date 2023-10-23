MUMBAI: Former Indian cricket team captain and all-time spin bowling legend Bishan Singh Bedi is no more.

Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday (October 23).

Bedi was 77 years old when he breathed his last.

Bishan Singh Bedi recently underwent a surgery and was in a hospital in Delhi since then.

Bedi is survived by his son and Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who is married to actress Neha Dhupia.

He is regarded to be one of the greatest spin bowlers in the world to have ever play the game of cricket.

Bishan Singh Bedi played 67 Tests and 10 ODIs for India between 1967 and 1979.

Bedi picked up 266 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 28.71 with 14 five-wicket hauls.

He also bagged 7 wickets in ODIs.

Condolences poured in from all sections over the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan said: “Bishan singh bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family.”

