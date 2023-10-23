GUWAHATI: In the 74th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chandigarh beat Assam in a high scoring game.

Batting first, Assam posted a total of 186 for the loss of six wickets in its stipulated 20 overs.

For Assam, Riyan Parag shinned with the bat, scoring a quick-fire 76 of just 39 balls.

However, Assam failed to contain the Chandigarh batters and leaked runs on parts of the ground.

Chandigarh chased down the target of 187 with over two overs to spare.

Chandigarh scored 191 for the loss of four wickets in 17.5 overs.

The match between Assam and Chandigarh was played at Dr DY Patil University Sports Ground in Navi Mumbai.

Also read: Cricket: Spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi passes away

Brief scores:

Assam – 187/6 in 20.0 overs

Riyan Parag 76 (39)

Denish Das 42 (36)

Chandigarh bowling

Sandeep Sharma 4-35-3

Karan Kaila 4-33-2

Chandigarh – 191/4 in 17.5 overs

Gaurav Puri 75(33)

Shivam Bhambri 61(36)

Assam bowling

Akash Sengupta 2-10-1

Mrinmoy Dutta 2-17-1

ABOUT SYED MUSTAQ ALI TROPHY

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic T20 cricket championship in India, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), among the teams from the Ranji Trophy.

It is named after Indian former test cricketer Syed Mushtaq Ali.

The 2006-2007 inaugural season of this trophy was won by Tamil Nadu under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, and Rohit Sharma scored the first ever T20 century by an Indian in the T20 format, in it.

Mumbai is the current champion and Tamil Nadu is the most successful team of the tournament, winning it thrice.