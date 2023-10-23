GUWAHATI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day tour of the Northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

During his visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Rajnath Singh will review the security preparedness of Indian armed forces in the Northeast.

He is also slated to meet personnel of Indian armed forces stationed at Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

“I shall be reaching Tezpur on a 2 day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” Rajnath Singh had earlier said.

He added: “During my visit, I will interact with armed forces personnel deployed in the region and also visit forward areas.”

Singh, during his visit to the Northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is “looking forward to celebrate Dussehra with the soldiers in Tawang”.