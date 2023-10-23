Aizawl: District administrations in Mizoram are organising ‘Young Voters’ Festivals’ to motivate the youth of the state to actively participate in the Assembly election slated for November 7.

In each of the 11 districts in Mizoram, such festivals are likely to be held for two to three days by the local authorities in association with the organizations, said election officials on Monday.

Over the course of this festival, various activities and contests such as extempore speech, quiz, declamation contest, reels making contest, selfie contest, hashtag campaign, signature campaign, flyer-making contest, on-the-spot essay writing contest, on-the-spot slogan writing contest, and on-the-spot painting competition would be held, said an election official.

According to the official, the Election Commission’s intent is to encourage all citizens above the age of 18 to exercise their voting rights.

Additionally, he noted that the EC provides special facilities for elderly citizens and individuals with special needs to ensure that they can cast their votes.

Election officials urged all people, especially the new voters to enjoy the festival, vote, and encourage their friends and families to do the same.

Out of 8,51,895 eligible voters in Mizoram, 50,611 are young voters (18-19 age group), 8,490 are senior citizen voters (80 plus age) and 3,243 are Persons with Disability (PwD) electors.