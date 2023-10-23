IMPHAL: A total of three militants of different underground outfits, including two active cadres of Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), were arrested with huge cache arms and ammunition at different places in operations across Manipur in the past 24 hours.

Based on intelligence inputs, the central security forces launched an operation at Sangaikot village in Churachandpur district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on Monday (October 23) morning.

Two active cadres of the KLA were arrested along with huge cache arms and ammunition from a hideout at Sangaikot village in Manipur, the police said.

The arrested persons along with the recovery items were handed over to the concerned police station for further proceeding, the Manipur police added.

The KLA was formed in 1992 by Paozangam Letkholun and is an insurgent outfit from the Northeast India state of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: Student shot, shooter arrested

The KLA has been demanding creation of a separate state for the Kuki people in India and Myanmar, and to resolve conflicts of ethnic identity, and demanding self-determination.

Earlier, the Manipur police detained one active member of an underground group from Imphal-West district and recovered a huge cache of ammunition and explosives.

The accused person along with the seized items were handed over to the Imphal West district police in Manipur.

The recovered arms and explosives are: 68 live rounds of 40 mm Lathode Ammunition (UBGL), 573 7.62 live rounds of ammunition, 294 5.56 live rounds of ammunition and 379 7.62 live rounds of ammunition.