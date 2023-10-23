IMPHAL: A 25-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old student at Uripok Khoisnam Leikai under Imphal police station in Manipur.

The incident was confirmed by the Manipur police said on Monday (October 23).

Takhellambam Deepu Singh (25), a resident of Uripok in Imphal, Manipur allegedly shot and injured Ahanthem Ritesh Kumar (22) following an altercation.

AR Kumar, a resident of Uripok Sorbon Thingel Leikai in Imphal West district of Manipur is a student of the DM College of Arts.

He suffered bullet injury on his chin.

Also read: Manipur: Underground group member nabbed with huge cache of ammunition in Imphal West

The bullet passed through his chin and is being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal, Manipur.

According to a Manipur police, on October 20 at around 9 pm, Ritesh was shot and injured.

A case has been registered at the Imphal police station in Manipur in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.

The alleged accused Deepu was arrested on Saturday (October 21) night and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered.