AIZAWL: Ahead of the Mizoram assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the poll-bound Northeast state.

PM Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Mizoram on October 30 to campaign for the BJP candidates in the state.

According to reports, PM Modi is likely to campaign for the BJP candidates in Mamit district of Mizoram.

BJP national president JP Nadda, union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are also likely to campaign for the party candidates in Mizoram.

Also read: Mizoram assembly elections 2023: Congress makes three poll promises; LPG cylinders at Rs 750

“PM Modi is likely to visit Mamit town on October 30 and campaign for party candidates,” BJP’s Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka told PTI.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 23 out of total 40 constituencies in Mizoram.

Polling for Mizoram assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

A total of 8,56,868 electorates, including 4,38,925 female voters will exercise their franchise in the forthcoming assembly polls in Mizoram.