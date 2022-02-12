Security forces in Mizoram has made one of the major drug hauls in recent times.

Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have seized contraband Yaba tablets weighing 12.8 kg.

The seized drugs have a market value of over Rs 6.5 crores.

Drugs were seized by the troopers of the BSF’s 38 battalion and excise & narcotics department.

A total of 1,30,492 Yaba tablets were seized by the security personnel.

Also read: BJP MP Rajdeep Roy seeks CBI probe into ‘custodial deaths’ of two Assam persons in Mizoram

The contraband tablets were seized from Chhimluang area in Kolasib district of Mizoram.

Two persons have also been arrested by the security forces in connection with the seizure.

One of the arrested persons is a Myanmar national.