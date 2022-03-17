Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 curve continues to show a downward trend as 239 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours against 270 cases the previous day, taking the state’s tally to 2, 21,977, an official said on Thursday.

The death toll remains at 672 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

He said that 400 people have recovered from the infection on Wednesday.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,488, while 2, 18,817 people have recovered from the infection so far, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 98.57 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, which is less than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 18.77 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of this 3,833 samples were tested on Wednesday.

According to state immunization officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.1 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday and 6.61 lakh of them have received the full dose.