Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Wednesday revised its COVID-19 guidelines issued on February 18 and March 2 to ease more curbs following the wane in COVID-19 cases.

The revised guidelines, which will be in force until further order, said that schools and hostels will be re-opened for all classes (Primary to higher secondary) in all parts of the state from the new academic session commencing on April 5.

A Standard Operating Procedure devised by the school education department must be strictly followed in all schools and hostels, it said.

The revised guidelines also allowed the re-opening of colleges for students of final semester with immediate effect, while offline classes for students of other semesters will be allowed from the new academic session starting in July.

Ph.D scholars in the Department of Horticulture, Aromatic and Medicinal Plants (HAMP) under Mizoram University are now allowed to attend classes for course work, it said.

The revised guidelines said that all places of worship and churches will remain open in all parts of the state during day and night times.

However, unlike the previous guidelines, the revised guidelines did not put (mention) any limit on the attendees.

According to the guidelines issued on February 18, places of worship and churches were re-opened with only 50 seating capacity during day and night time.

Churches are also allowed to hold general conferences or assemblies, it said.

However, community feasts are strictly prohibited during church or worship services and conferences, it said.

Earlier, the state government had withdrawn ‘mPASS,’ a mandatory travel pass for people entering the state, which has been in force for more than two years.

The order issued on Monday had said that ‘mPASS Registration’ has been withdrawn from the official site mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in and is no more required for people entering the state by road transport or flights.

The requirement for mandatory registration in the website mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in for vehicles carrying goods and commodities has also been withdrawn, the order had also said.