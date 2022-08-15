Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a DRDO funded research project entitled “Design and Performance Investigations of a MEMS vibrating beam Accelerometer for Early Earthquake Warning System.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : ME/M.Tech. in Electronics Engineering/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/Electronics & Tele-Communication Engineering /Microelectronics & VLSI Design/Nanoelectronics/Electronics Design & Technology/Bioelectronics/Electronics & Electrical Engineering related subjects with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA. Experience in Intellisense and applicants having NET/GATE will be given preference in selection.

Age Limit : The age limit to apply for the position is below 28 years. The upper age limit relaxation along with the preference to the SC/ST/OBC will be given as per the GOI norms.

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (8%) per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their complete Bio-data (including publications, projects etc.) to Dr. Reshmi Maity by email at mzut138@mzu.edu.in latest by August 17, 2022 ( 5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

