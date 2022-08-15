Mizoram University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a DRDO funded research project entitled “Design and Performance Investigations of a MEMS vibrating beam Accelerometer for Early Earthquake Warning System.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : ME/M.Tech. in Electronics Engineering/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/Electronics & Tele-Communication Engineering /Microelectronics & VLSI Design/Nanoelectronics/Electronics Design & Technology/Bioelectronics/Electronics & Electrical Engineering related subjects with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA. Experience in Intellisense and applicants having NET/GATE will be given preference in selection.

Age Limit : The age limit to apply for the position is below 28 years. The upper age limit relaxation along with the preference to the SC/ST/OBC will be given as per the GOI norms.

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (8%) per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their complete Bio-data (including publications, projects etc.) to Dr. Reshmi Maity by email at mzut138@mzu.edu.in latest by August 17, 2022 ( 5 PM).

