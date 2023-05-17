Aizawl: Acting on a specific input, the Crime Investigation Department (Special Branch) of Mizoram police seized Rs. 25.2 lakh worth of fake Indian currency notes at Vairengte in the Kolasib district near the Assam border on Tuesday, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two persons identified as Laltanpui (42), a resident of Vairengte and Lallungmuana (40) of N Vanlaiphai village in Serchhip district have been arrested for possessing the fake currency notes, the statement said.

Also Read: Assam | Angkita Dutta harrasment case: Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to IYC chief Srinivas BV

The seized fake currency notes were in the denominations of Rs. 2,000 (1,007 notes) and Rs. 500 (1,012 notes), it said.

Also Read: Assam | 2014 AMCH murder case: Dibrugarh court acquits prime accused, convicts ward boy

Further investigation is on to ascertain forward and backward linkages of the crime, the statement added.

Fake currency is a growing concern in the region and even though there were claims that demonetization would eradicate it. However, it still is continuing.