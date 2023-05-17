DIBRUGARH: A court in Dibrugarh district of Assam has acquitted Dr Deepmoni Saikia, the prime accused in the 2014 AMCH murder case.

On the other hand, a ward boy of the Assam medical college hospital (AMCH), Keru Mech, who was also an accused in the case, has been convicted.

Keru Mech has been convicted by the Dibrugarh court in Assam under Sec 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the quantum of punishment will be announced soon.

The court verdict came after nine years since Sarita Toshniwal, a medical student at the AMCH, was brutally murdered inside the hospital premises.

The murder of Sarita Toshniwal, a medical student at the Assam medical college hospital (AMCH), had taken place on May 9, 2014.

It was earlier alleged that Dr Deepmoni Saikia, who was then a second-year PG student at the AMCH, planned the murder of Sarita.

After going through phone records of the deceased doctor, the police arrested Dr Deepmoni Saikia.

The police then arrested Keru Mech after he confessed to his crime as he had been “belittled by her several times”.