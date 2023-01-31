AIZAWL: The Mizoram government is all set to seal warehouses (godowns) illegally storing smuggled areca nuts.

A task group on illegal areca nuts would reportedly submit its report to the central customs department on the matter.

Based on the report, all godowns illegally storing areca nuts across Mizoram would be identified and sealed.

Necessary legal actions would follow sealing of the godowns in Mizoram.

A meeting of the task group on illegal areca nuts was chaired by Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia on Monday.

The meeting decided to continue collection of existing stocks of smuggled areca nuts from across the state during February, an official statement stated.

The meeting also resolved to intensify measures to curb smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar and other southeast Asian countries.

The task group on illegal areca nuts was formed in December last year to curb smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar and other southeast Asian countries.

Mizoram shares a 510-km long porous border with Myanmar.