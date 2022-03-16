Mizoram would re-open schools for all classes from April 5 as the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved, a minister said.

Mizoram education minister Lalchhandama Ralte informed school department officials and representatives of teachers’ associations that students’ career have been greatly affected as schools could not be opened normally for quite a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As schools have been re-opened regularly and normally in different parts of the country, the Mizoram school education department also decide to re-open schools from the new academic session commencing from April 5,” he said.

He said that the decision was taken after consulting higher authorities and a thorough study of standard operating procedures.

The school education department has completed all the formalities and necessary arrangements for the re-opening of schools across the state, he said

The meeting also allowed all private schools to charge 100 per cent fees from the new academic session.

It also decided to make special arrangement for students, who could not complete classes 10 and 12 board examinations this year.

Schools have been shut for several months starting from March, 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.

Although schools were re-opened intermittently for certain classes during 2021 as when COVID-19 cases subsided, they have been closed again from January 8 this year except for students of classes 10 and 12, who were appearing for their board examinations.