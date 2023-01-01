Aizawl: Mizoram will host a G20 business meeting in March this year, a senior official has said.

The Mizoram government has recently formed a core committee under the chairmanship of home commissioner H. Lalengmawia to monitor and oversee preparedness for the event, which will be held in Aizawl on March 2, chief secretary Renu Sharma said on Saturday.

Various sub-committees have also been set up for the preparation, she said.

She said that the upcoming G20 meeting will primarily focus on business or trade and it will be a milestone for the state.

Representatives from Group 20 countries will participate in the event, she added.

Sharma also chaired a meeting of important officials and reviewed preparedness for the upcoming event on Friday.

India officially assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1.

Over 200 meetings of the influential group will be held in the country across 55 cities.

Some meetings are also planned to be held across the Northeastern region.