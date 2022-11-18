AIZAWL: Several places across the Northeast region of India will hold crucial meetings of the G20.

This was informed by union minister G Kishan Reddy at Aizawl in Mizoram.

Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, will also host one the G20 meetings.

“We are planning to have some G20 meetings in the Northeast region,” union minister G Kishan Reddy said.

Notably, India will assume the yearlong Presidency of G20 on December 1.

Over 200 G20 meetings will be held in at least 55 locations across India.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 presidency to Indian PM Narendra Modi recently.

India will host the next G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September 2023.