Guwahati: At least five people were killed after a car fell from a cliff in Mizoram‘s Champhai on Friday.

As per reports, the car, a Tata Sumo was ferrying eight passengers when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle skidded on the road and fell from a cliff near the Chhungte area in the district.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati man ‘kills’ friend, transports body in cab to dump it in jungle

The vehicle was on its way to Zokhawthar.

The deceased were identified as Ginsiankhupa (32), Tialliancheua (37), Lallunghnema (36), Mungsiandawnga (37) and Parthai.

Also Read: Mizoram: Chief Secretary reviews COVID-19 situation

Three others in the vehicle were severely injured and are now under medical attention.

They were admitted to a hospital in the Champhai district.