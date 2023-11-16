Aizawl: Hundreds of students under the aegis of the state apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZ) staged a demonstration for the second consecutive day on Wednesday demanding immediate disbursement of scholarship money to over 19,000 students in Mizoram.

The protesters have been staging a sit-in protest in front of the Mizoram Scholarship board office at Dawrpui Vengthar in the western part of the state capital Aizawl since Tuesday.

They have been demanding immediate disbursement of scholarship money to 19,495 students, who are studying within and outside the state.

The MZP, which spearheaded the protest, said that it will intensify the agitation from Thursday by blocking scholarship board officials from attending their office.

MZP president H. Lalthianghlima alleged that the disbursement of scholarship has been delayed as officials did not execute their duties.

He said that the Mizoram government has already received Rs. 1,787.48 lakh funds from the Centre on September 25 for the disbursement of scholarships to students.

However, officials did not take sincere steps to disburse the money to the students, he said.

Leaders of MZP on Tuesday met the state Joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and also sent a letter to the Election Commission seeking immediate disbursement of scholarship funds after the scholarship board said that it has to obtain prior permission from the Election Commission due to imposition of model code of conduct.

The student leaders also met state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday and informed her of the challenges faced by students and the need for immediate disbursement of scholarship funds, MZP sources said.