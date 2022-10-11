Aizawl: A team of the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles seized 53 cases of smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 68.9 lakh from the General Area Tiaukawn, Mizoram.

A statement said that the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai.

The operation was based on specific information following which the team recovered the items which were dumped in General Area Tiaukawn.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 68,90,000 in the international market.

The seized items were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

It may be ongoing smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram as it shares several kilometres of the international border.

The concern is especially along the India-Myanmar Border.