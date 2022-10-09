AIZAWL: Mizoram has sought funding for solar water pumps from the Centre to facilitate the facilities to farmers across the state, an official statement said.

State agriculture, irrigation & water resources minister C.Lalrinsanga had met Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh in New Delhi last week and discussed the matter with him, the statement said.

Lalrinsanga informed the Union Minister that solar pumps could widely be suitable to use in the state because it is one of the remote states in the country.

He said that the funding pattern for solar pumps is feasible for the farmers in the state.

Raj Singh on his part informed Lalrinsanga that he will discuss the matter with Union Home Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find possibilities.

He also informed the agriculture minister that he would soon visit Mizoram.

Lalrinsanga also met Jhalsakti secretary Pankaj Kumar on Friday and urged him for the second instalment of project 13 under Groundwater Irrigation Project PMKSY(Har khet Ko Pani) amounting to Rs. 578.40 lakh at the earliest possible.

Kumar assured that the instalment amount would be released as soon as procedures are completed.