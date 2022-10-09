Dibrugarh: Two wild elephants were found dead in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts on Saturday, officials said.

The carcasses of two elephants were recovered from Digboi and Dibrugarh Forest Divisions.

According to an official, a male elephant carcass was recovered from Gulmari area under Joypur range in Dibrugarh Forest Division on Saturday morning.

The elephant died due to suspected electrocution. Forest officials suspect the elephant electrocuted after coming in contact with high-tension live wire near Sukunjuri road in Joypur range.

Similarly, another elephant carcass was spotted by the villagers at Bon Gaon in Powai Tea Estate under Digboi Forest Division in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

Sources said the elephant got injured many days ago and today he died during his treatment.

The man-elephant conflict has been rising due to the shrinking of forest cover. The elephants are frequently moving towards human habitation in search of food which causes the conflict.

Devojit Moran, an environmentalist said, “The elephants entered human habitation due to the disturbances of elephant corridor. Most of the elephant corridors were blocked due to human encroachment. “

“Bogapani elephant corridor was blocked due to encroachment. Many houses were built near the elephant corridor which causes problems for the elephant to pass through the corridor. The Golai terminal which was earlier an elephant corridor was also blocked,” Moran said.

He further asked ‘Who gave the permission to sell the forest land and settled humans in the area which was an elephant corridor.

“The local goons and their trusted henchmen manage administration and carry out encroachment in the elephant corridors. Earlier, the areas like Bogapani elephant corridor and the Golai terminal, which was a safe passage for elephant movement was now blocked. The concerned department should investigate the matter and take legal action against the persons who were involved in selling forest land,” Moran said.