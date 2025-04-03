Aizawl: Mizoram police and Assam Rifles assisted by volunteers of Young Lai Association (YLA) of south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, seized 42,000 tablets (4.6 kg) of highly addictive Methamphetamine during a joint operation on Wednesday near Bualpui (NG) village in the southern district of Mizoram, which shares border with Myanmar, an official said on Thursday.

The officials reported that the two individuals who transported the drug fled to Myanmar before authorities could catch them. The individuals reportedly smuggled the Methamphetamine tablets worth around Rs. 59.8 lakh in the local market from Myanmar, the official said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, Lawngtlai district administration along with state police, Assam Rifles personnel, and leaders of Village council and YLA on Monday held a meeting with Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Bualpui (NG) and briefed them of regulations they should adhere to while taking shelter in Mizoram.

The authority warned the refugees against contraband trafficking and instructed them to maintain cordial relations with the locals for social harmony.

Further authorities instructed them to obtain prior permission from the joint secretary of village councils of Bualpui (NG) before travelling outside the village and to report to the joint secretary upon return, the officials added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!