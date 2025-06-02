Aizawl: All schools across Mizoram remained closed on Monday for the third consecutive day as the state continues to reel under the impact of relentless heavy rainfall.

The downpour has triggered widespread landslides, mudslides, rockfalls, waterlogging, and other rain-induced disasters, affecting various parts of the state.

According to Angela Zothanpuii, Director of the School Education Department, the closure of schools was announced by all 11 district administrations as a precautionary step to ensure student safety.

Official notifications cited alarming weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which warned of continuing heavy rains and the risk of further natural hazards, including landslides and rockfalls.

Previously, schools were shut statewide on May 29 and 30 due to similar conditions. On Monday morning, Aizawl, the state capital, experienced another round of intense rainfall.

The ongoing weather calamity has already claimed five lives, including three refugees from Myanmar, due to landslides, house collapses, and related incidents since the rains began on May 24.

The Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department reported that 60 houses have either collapsed or sustained severe damage, while 69 others have been vacated due to risk from landslides, mudslides, and flooding. As of Sunday, at least 211 landslides were reported across the state, and 83 locations on key highways remain blocked.

The Power Department confirmed that seven 33 KV substations have been damaged, leading to power outages in over one-third of the state. Restoration efforts are ongoing and are expected to be completed within the next two to three days, provided the rains subside.

The Public Health Engineering Department also reported disruption of water supply in about 50 locations. Several water pumping stations that serve Kolasib, Hnahthial, and Keitum village in Serchhip district have been submerged.

Rainfall data from the IMD indicates that Serchhip district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 10.46 cm, followed by Kolasib with 9.83 cm and Aizawl with 9.74 cm. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mizoram on Monday.

In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened an emergency meeting on Sunday with ministers and top officials to assess the situation. The meeting emphasized the need for stricter regulations on construction and urban planning, noting that many of the recent calamities appear to be man-made.

Key decisions from the meeting included the immediate release of funds to district disaster management authorities to speed up relief and restoration work. It was also agreed that highways connecting district headquarters and Lengpui Airport would be prioritized to maintain critical connectivity.

A detailed report on the damages and the challenges faced by the state government will be submitted to the Centre shortly, officials confirmed.