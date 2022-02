Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported 519 new COVID-19 cases- the lowest single-day spike in nearly a month since January 25- taking the state’s tally to 2,06,319, an official said.

The death toll remains at 643 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 1,963 people have recovered from the infection on Monday, he said.

The state reported 1,324 cases and one death the previous day.

The fresh cases detected from 1914 samples put the single-day positivity rate at 27.12 per cent, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 156, followed by Mamit district (95) and Serchhip district (80), he said.

The northeastern state now has 7,956 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,97,720 people have so far recovered from the infection, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.83 per cent and the death rate is 0.31 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 17.95 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday and 6.44 lakh of them have received the full dose.