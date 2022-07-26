Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 active caseload stood at 914 on Tuesday, 10 more than the previous day, as 197 people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The fresh cases took the state’s tally to 2, 31,911 from 2, 31,714 on Monday, the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 10 districts with Aizawl registering the highest at 97, followed by Lunglei (39) and Saitual (14), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 25.29 per cent from 57.14 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 708 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 2,31,911 infected patients, as many as 2,30,289 people have recovered from the infection, including 187 on Monday.

While the discharge rate stands at 99.30 per cent, the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 779 on Monday.

16,56,899 doses of vaccines, including 8,69,711 first doses, 7,25,906 second doses and 61,282 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the state health department.

It has been estimated that at least 211 persons per 1,000 people have been already infected with COVID-19 in Mizoram.

The state now has the fourth highest active cases in the Northeast after Assam, Tripura and Sikkim.