New York: An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for financial fraud related to a USD 2 million scheme related to the COVID-19 pandemic in New Jersey.

The scheme cheated victims by making false promises to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guaravjit ‘Raj’ Singh who lives in Montgomery, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before US District Court Judge Peter Sheridan to an information charging him with one count of wire fraud.

He was sentenced to 46-month in prison for his offence.

As per reports and documents related to the case, Singh from May 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was engaged in a scheme that cheated 10 victims and personally benefit him by fraudulently inducing them to send him over USD 2 million.

The money was said to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE) but he stole the money and did not provide the PPE to the victims as promised.

Singh had induced the victims to enter an agreement under which he would be paid approximately USD 7.1 million for approximately 1.5 million medical gowns.

The items were to be sourced to the city of New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, Singh got USD 712,500 from the victims through wire representing a 10 per cent initial deposit for the medical gowns.

Singh after receiving the money made additional misrepresentations and excuses to the victims.

However, instead of delivering the items or even purchasing them, he used the money for his personal expenses.

The judge had also ordered three years of supervised release for Singh after the prison term.