Aizawl: Mizoram reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 108 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,34,522, a health official said.

The state reported 243 cases on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 715 as three more people from Aizawl, Lunglei and Lawngtlai districts succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, he said.

Lunglei district reported the highest fresh cases at 56, followed by Champhai district (26) and Siaha district (24), he said.

The fresh cases were detected from 534 samples tested for the infection, with the single-day positivity rate at 25.30 per cent, he said.

The state currently has 1,174 active cases, while 2,32,633 people have recovered from the infection, including 172 on Tuesday, he said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.19 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.59 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

16,77,363 doses of vaccines, including 8,72,197 first doses, 7,31,073 second doses and 74,093 precaution doses have been administered so far till Tuesday, according to the state health department.