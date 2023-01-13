Aizawl: Female voters in Mizoram yet again outnumbered their male counterparts by 24,448 according to the final roll published on Friday.

The state also registered a 21.34 per cent increase in the number of voters, state joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said.

According to the final roll publish by the election department, altogether there are 8,42,388 electorates, including 4,33,418 female voters in all the eleven districts of the state.

The difference in voter numbers from the draft roll published in November last year is 11,116 (21.34%).

There are 5,071 service voters, including 87 females in the state. There are no transgender voters in the state, according to Pachuau.

Aizawl district has the highest number of voters at 2,80,874, followed by south Mizoram’s Lunglei district at 98,552.

Aizawl and Lunglei districts have 12 and 6 assembly constituencies respectively. Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least electorates at 15,985.

According to Pachuau, the voter list will be continuously updated and any citizen, who has attained 18 years on January 1, 2023, but failed to be enrolled during the summary revision, can claim for inclusion till the deadline is fixed by the election department.

Mizoram has 40 assembly constituencies and the state assembly polls are due in the latter part of this year.

In the present assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front MNF (MNF) headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga has 28 members, while the main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 6 MLAs and Congress – 5.

The BJP has only one legislator, who was elected from the ethnic minority Chakma-dominated Tuichawng constituency in the southern part of the state.

Although MNF is a constituent member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which was formed to make the entire Northeast a Congress-free region, and an ally of the NDA at the Centre, the party does not align and work with the Saffron in the state.