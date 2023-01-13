Guwahati: A man was killed after a truck allegedly speeding ran over his motorcycle near the Six Mile area of Guwahati.

As per reports, the man was identified as Amal Baruah.

He was a resident of Dharapur on the outskirts of the city.

While there were no arrests made, it has been reported that the truck was over-speeding and had lost control before hitting the deceased.

The man after being hit died on the spot before any medical assistance could arrive.

It may be mentioned that a few days earlier, another man was run over by a truck in Guwahati. The truck was a water tanker and it allegedly ran over a biker in the Bharalumukh area. The truck driver fled the spot but the vehicle was seized.

A traffic official said that the majority of the accidents involving trucks are caused by the vehicle being overloaded which still is a big issue to be concerned about.

The official said that while they are taking action on all such vehicles, it is hard to keep track of all the vehicles in the city.