AIZAWL: Personnel of Assam Rifles and Custom officials recovered and seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 5.2 lakh in Mizoram.

The seizure if the foreign cigarettes was made at Zokhawthar village in Mizoram near the India-Myanmar border on Thursday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on specific information, the Assam Rifles carried out the operation jointly with the Custom department in Mizoram, the statement said.

The Assam Rifles team recovered the consignment which was dumped in the general area of Zokhawthar in Mizoram, it said.

The contraband worth around Rs. 5.2 lakh was handed over to the custom department for further legal proceedings, the statement said.