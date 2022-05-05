AIZAWL: President Ram Nath Kovid arrived in Aizawl on a one-day visit to Mizoram on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind was received by Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana and other officials at the Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

The President will attend a convocation ceremony of Mizo University at 4 pm on Thursday.

He will leave for Delhi on Friday at around 10:45 am.

This is the second visit by President Ram Nath Kovind to Mizoram after he assumed the office of President in July 2017.

The president made his maiden visit to the land locked Mizoram in November 2017 and addressed a special session of the state assembly.

He had also inaugurated housing complexes for economically weaker sections under the “Basic Services to Urban Poor Scheme” in Aizawl during his two-day visit to Mizoram.