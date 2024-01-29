Aizawl: Refuting the claim made by an ex-rebel association, a senior Mizoram police officer on Sunday said that there is no presence of a military training centre for Bangladesh-based militants in the state.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that there is no such training centre for Chakma militants from Bangladesh in Mizoram as claimed by an association of former Mizo National Front (MNF) militants.

Aizawl-based Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA), an association of former MNF rebels, recently claimed that Chakma militants from Bangladesh were undergoing military training in at least six locations in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district and two locations in Mamit district in the western part of the state bordering Bangladesh.

The association has threatened to take action if the government fails to uproot the training camps.

It claimed that the Chakma militant outfit Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), as Santu Larma faction of the Jana Samhati Samiti from Bangladesh’s currently undergoing military training at Salmore, Tara Ban, Chumochumi, Malchari, Bhalukkyachari, and Andar Manek villages in Lunglei district, and Silsury and Amchari villages in Mamit district.

It also claimed that there are family quarters of PCJSS militants in Malchari while the outfit’s commander Binanda Chakma is stationed in Amchari and company commander Alo Chakma in Silsury villages.