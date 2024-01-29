Aizawl: At least two people died due to dengue in Mizoram last year and it recorded the highest cases ever in 2023.

According to the state health department, 12,949 blood samples were tested last year, of which 2,060 people were found infected with dengue.

It said that the number of infections and fatalities could be more as the test could be done only through enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA) test.

Dengue case was first detected in 2013 and the first death due to the disease was reported in 2022.

As many as 5,082 people have been infected with dengue from 2013 till January 21, 2024, and 7 people have died due to the disease during the same period.

Five people died due to dengue in 2022 while two succumbed to the disease last year.

So far, 20 dengue cases have been detected this year.

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent Ae. albopictu.

According to WHO, there is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue.

Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates of severe dengue to below 1%.