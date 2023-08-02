AIZAWL: The excise and narcotics department has so far seized 52.85 kilograms of heroin from January to July in Mizoram, an official statement said on Tuesday.

It has also seized 32.93 kilograms of Methamphetamine during the same period, the statement said.

Among others, the department also seized 92.27 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and substantial quantities of banned alcohol and beer, it said.

Meanwhile, officials of the excise and narcotics department seized 280 grams of heroin in south Mizoram’s Siaha town on Monday, excise and narcotics department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two persons identified as Vanhnuaithanga (25) and Rodingliana (29), both from Siaha town have been arrested for possessing the contraband, it said.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

The department has been closely working with a Mara youth organisation-Mara Thyutlia Py (MTP) to curb smuggling of drugs and other contrabands in Siaha district.

The joint team seized 5 grams of heroin on Monday.