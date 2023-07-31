Aizawl: Former Mizoram governor and veteran Congress leader Vakkom B Purushuthoman passed away at the age of 95 due to age-related illness at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Vakkom B Purushuthoman served as the 18th Governor of Mizoram from 2011 to 2014.

The present Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, upon hearing the news, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family through his Twitter handle.

Purushothaman, who was born at Vakkom village in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district had been a five-time legislator and twice elected to the Lok Sabha.

Also Read: Assam: LS Speaker Om Birla inaugurates Assembly building previously launched by Sonowal

He was the longest-served speaker of the Kerala assembly from 1982-84 and from 2001-2004 and also became a cabinet minister thrice.

Also Read: Assam: Chief of newly floated Karbi rebel group held, arms ammunition seized

Purushothaman served as Governor of Mizoram from 2011-2014 and Tripura besides Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He quit as Governor in 2014 and has been confined to his home since then.