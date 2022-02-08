AIZAWL: Mizoram COVID-19 count reached 1,88,109 on Tuesday as 2224 people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The state reported 658 COVID-19 cases on Monday, he said.

The state did not report any fatality for two consecutive days since Monday and the death toll now remains at 623, he said.

About 80.89 per cent of the 623 COVID-19 victims had comorbidities, the official said.

The single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new cases as 2409 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 27.37 per cent from 30.50 per cent the previous day, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,147, followed by Lunglei district (241) and Mamit district (168), he said.

The northeastern state now has 11,582 COVID-19 active cases, while 1,75,904 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 93.51 per cent and the death rate is 0.33 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 17.22 lakh samples for COVID-19 and out of 8125 samples were tested on Monday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.97 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday and 6.19 lakh of them have received the full dose.