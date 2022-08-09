AIZAWL: Mizoram’s COVID-19 count reached 2,34,387 on Tuesday as 243 more people have tested positive for the infection.

The new COVID cases in Mizoram count 179 more than the previous day, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 712 in Mizoram as a 79-year-old man from Saitual district succumbed to the infection on Monday night, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 75, followed by Lunglei district (51) and Champhai district (28), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 25.23 per cent from 26.34 per cent on the previous day.

The state currently has 1,214 active cases.

267 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centres on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,32,461, the official said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.17 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

Mizoram has tested more than 19.59 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 963 on Monday.

16,77,262 doses of vaccines, including 8,72,194 first doses, 7,31,065 second doses and 74,003 precaution doses have been administered so far till Monday, according to the Mizoram health department.