AIZAWL: Mizoram logged 64 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 84 less than the previous day.

The overall COVID-19 cases tally in Mizoram increased to 2,34,144 with the detection of the new cases, a health official said.

Mizoram reported 148 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

No fresh death due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 711, he said.

29 fresh cases were reported from Aizawl, 14 from Lunglei district, 10 from Saitual district, 8 from Mamit district and 3 from Kolasib district of Mizoram, he said.

Also read: Mizoram: 95 people became victims of human trafficking since 2000, says officials

111 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centres in Mizoram on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,32,194, he said.

Mizoram currently has 1239 active cases.

The new cases were detected from 243 samples tested for the infection, with the positivity rate at 26.34 per cent.

The discharge rate stood at 99.16 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

Over 19.58 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. 16,73,256 doses of vaccines, including 8,72,007 first doses, 7,30,381 second doses and 70,868 precaution doses were administered till Saturday, according to the Mizoram health department.