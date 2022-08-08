AIZAWL: At least 35 human trafficking cases have been registered in Mizoram since 2000.

In 2000, the first case of human trafficking was registered in Mizoram, officials informed.

A total of 95 people from Mizoram, including 33 children, thus far, have become victims of human trafficking.

Majority of the victims were those in search of jobs in some metropolitan cities and foreign countries, they said.

All the victims were successfully rescued.

The Mizoram officials said that 64 people have been booked in connection with human trafficking since 2000.

Human trafficking is the trade of humans for the purpose of forced labour, sexual slavery, or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker or others.

This may encompass providing a spouse in the context of forced marriage, or the extraction of organs or tissues, including for surrogacy and ova removal.

Human trafficking is the trade in people, especially women and children, and does not necessarily involve the movement of the person from one place to another.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), forced labour alone (one component of human trafficking) generates an estimated $150 billion in profits per annum as of 2014.

In 2012, the ILO estimated that 21 million victims are trapped in modern-day slavery.

Human trafficking is the third largest crime industry in the world, behind drug dealing and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing activity of trans-national criminal organizations.

According to the 2018 and 2019 editions of the annual Trafficking in Persons Reports issued by the US State Department: Belarus, Iran, Russia, and Turkmenistan remain among the worst countries when it comes to providing protection against human trafficking and forced labour.