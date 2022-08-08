GUWAHATI: The CID of West Bengal police has summoned an Assam-based businessman in connection with its investigation into the case related to cash seizure from three arrested Jharkhand Congress MLAs.

According to reports, the West Bengal CID has pasted a summon notice on the gate of Dhanuka’s residence in Guwahati.

The West Bengal CID has asked Ashok Kumar Dhanuka to appear before its investigators in Kolkata on Monday.

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari – were arrested by the West Bengal police on July 31 in Howrah.

Nearly Rs 50 lakh in cash was recovered and later seized from the SUV the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs were travelling in.

The West Bengal CID took over the investigation into the case from the Howrah police.

It may be mentioned here that a Jharkhand Congress MLA filed a complaint against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the seizure of cash from three party MLAs in Bengal.

Congress MLA from Bermo, Kumar Jaimangal Singh in a complaint lodged against Sarma with the Argora police station in Ranchi alleged that his colleagues arrested in Bengal had asked him to meet Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati along with them.

Singh alleged that he was supposed to be promised a ministerial berth and cash worth crores after bringing down the JMM-Congress government in the tribal-dominated state.