AIZAWL: The African swine fever situation is getting worse in Mizoram.

After thousands of pigs being getting affected by the African swine fever in Mizoram, the disease has now started to spread among wild animals.

This was informed by the Mizoram animal husbandry and veterinary department.

Samples from carcasses of wild boars that were found in forest areas in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border have tested positive for ASF.

Also read: Mizoram financial crunch: State government hopeful of stabilising condition

The Mizoram animal husbandry and veterinary department informed that all dead wild boars were found infected with ASF. Concerned about the situation becoming uncontrollable, the Mizoram government has decided to write to the Centre to inform about the situation and the detection of ASF in wild boars.