The names of the Bru voters that have been deleted from the electoral rolls in Mizoram are now permanently settled in Tripura.

Moreover, names of more Bru voters are also in the process of deletion from the electoral rolls of Mizoram.

Mizoram joint chief electoral officer (CEO) David L Pachuau informed that over 1000 Bru voters in Tripura have had submitted applications to the Tripura government for inclusion of their names in the state’s electoral rolls.

Notably, names of as many as 1090 Bru voters have been included in the electoral rolls of Tripura.

Brus, in thousands, had fled to Tripura from Mizoram following ethnic tension in the state in the late 1990s, and since then been taking refuge in Tripura.

However, they were allowed to permanently settle in Tripura following an agreement between the central government, state governments of Mizoram and Tripura and leaders of Bru refugees on January 20, 2020.