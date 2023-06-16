Aizawl: Mizoram’s apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has convened a meeting with an Aizawl based All Mizoram Manipuri Association (AMMA) to review the current situation and restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur, a leader said on Friday.

During the meeting held in Aizawl on Thursday, both the organisations agreed that the AMMA should take all necessary steps to end violence and attack on the minority Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo communities, MZP President Lalnunmawia Pautu said.

The meeting also decided that AMMA should meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh to restore peace in the neighbouring state, he said.

The MZP urged the Meitei organisation to play its part to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of the ethnic Zo people in Manipur like the Meiteis, who live peacefully in Mizoram.

Earlier, the AMMA had submitted a representation to President Draupadi Murmu through the state governor seeking her intervention to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

The Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo communities collectively known as Kukis share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

According to the Mizoram home department, a total of 11,328 displaced people from Manipur have entered Mizoram till Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Meitei organisation in Assam had urged the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) to backtrack from its support to the demand for separate administration by the Zo or Kuki communities in Manipur.

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh had also on Thursday appealed to the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga not to interfere in the internal affairs of Manipur.

MNF is an ally of the BJP, which is currently in power in Manipur.

Over 100 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between the majority Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3. At least nine people were killed and 10 injured when tribal village guards retaliated against miscreants, who attacked tribal villages in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.